Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,585,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intuit by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock opened at $352.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.15 and its 200 day moving average is $304.74. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,532,566.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,441 shares in the company, valued at $27,105,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

