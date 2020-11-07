Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,761.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,793.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,535.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1,481.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

