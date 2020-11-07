Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 268.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

