Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,512,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,949,644 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $553,501,000 after purchasing an additional 401,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna stock opened at $201.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average is $182.08.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock worth $12,907,569. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.10.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

