Apollon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,134.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,329,000 after purchasing an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,915.7% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,639,000 after purchasing an additional 236,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $167.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.45.

