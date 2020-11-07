Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 59,583.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,016,000 after buying an additional 1,524,469 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $31,833,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 407.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 276,611 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE LNT opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.34. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.