Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth about $572,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock worth $3,374,676. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Nordson stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $212.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

