Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1,988.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

NYSE AMP opened at $169.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total transaction of $1,832,785.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,748,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,996 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

