Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,597,000 after buying an additional 379,428 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 40,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,011,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average is $69.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

