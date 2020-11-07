Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $17.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 7.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $88.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.