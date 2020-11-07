Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,264 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Netflix by 28.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Netflix by 28.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,487 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Netflix by 20.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,399,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $514.73 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.14 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.39.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,550 shares of company stock valued at $150,953,897. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

