Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,763 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after buying an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after buying an additional 1,360,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after buying an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after buying an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

NYSE:TJX opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

