Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $742,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.12.

NYSE MCD opened at $216.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

