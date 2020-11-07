Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $940,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $351.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

