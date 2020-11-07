Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,654,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,870,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,232 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,513,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,327 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,581,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM opened at $32.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The company has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

