Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 156.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

