Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

