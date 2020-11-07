Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,914 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 42,429 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $602,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $347.46 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $360.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

