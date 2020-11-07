Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 132.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $231.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.