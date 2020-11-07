Apollon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKLA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NKLA stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $93.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

