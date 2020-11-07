Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,140 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after acquiring an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,431 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,068 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.