Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,887 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 124,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 540,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.36 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

