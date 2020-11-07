Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,280 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5,783.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $218.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In related news, EVP Laura Stein sold 8,570 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $1,818,468.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679,413.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,216,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Clorox from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.23.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

