Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,997 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 521.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 417.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

NYSE:DG opened at $221.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $224.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

