Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 233.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,276 shares of company stock worth $97,951,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

