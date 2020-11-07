Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $385.66 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,387 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

