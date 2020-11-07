Apollon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 559.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,392,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in VeriSign by 353.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

VRSN opened at $206.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.27. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $1,241,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,864,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,226 shares of company stock valued at $17,321,179. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.