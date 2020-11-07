Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 293 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.01. The company has a market cap of $313.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,258 shares of company stock valued at $116,545,818 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

