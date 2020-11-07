Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,802 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.7% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

