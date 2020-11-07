Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.18–0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $73-74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.25 million.Appian also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.42–0.4 EPS.

Shares of APPN opened at $90.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. Appian has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $93.52.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.11.

In other Appian news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,740. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.