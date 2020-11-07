Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.42–0.4 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $296-297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.65 million.Appian also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.42)-($0.40) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $90.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -164.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $93.52.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.11.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,740. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

