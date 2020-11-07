Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after acquiring an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,404 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,794,000 after buying an additional 46,556 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

