AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Hits New 1-Year High at $122.71

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.71 and last traded at $122.56, with a volume of 4439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

