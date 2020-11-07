Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $11.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTO. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 23.8% during the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 3,430,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 658,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 291,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.