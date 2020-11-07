Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $600.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 10463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 607.50 ($7.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 716.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 772.69. The company has a market cap of $110.55 million and a P/E ratio of 24.27.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

