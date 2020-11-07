Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $600.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) (LON:ARBB) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.84) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 10463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 607.50 ($7.94).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 716.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 772.69. The company has a market cap of $110.55 million and a PE ratio of 24.27.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.