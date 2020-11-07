ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 316,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,387,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 336,894 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.