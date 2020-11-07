ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $64.32 million during the quarter.
ARC Document Solutions Company Profile
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.
