ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$9.00 at Cormark

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARX. ATB Capital upped their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Shares of TSE:ARX opened at C$6.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.42 and a 12 month high of C$8.39.

The firm also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.34%.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

