Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. On average, analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.23 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKDA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

