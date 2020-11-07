ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.48 ($18.21).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

