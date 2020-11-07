ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.48 ($18.21).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

