Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 10th

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $349,199.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,639 shares of company stock worth $17,720,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.