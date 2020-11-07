Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AHT. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,445 ($31.94).

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 3,054.70 ($39.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,123 ($40.80). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,885.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,601.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

