ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ASML from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $383.60.

ASML stock opened at $406.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $409.11.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.4095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 150.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

