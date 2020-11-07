Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASPU. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.29.

Aspen Group stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. Aspen Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $241.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $107,127.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $55,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 372.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

