ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC) Trading Up 20%

ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) (CVE:ATC)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 181,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 253,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67.

ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources Ltd. (ATC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.