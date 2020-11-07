AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 124,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 178,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AT&T by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

