Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.