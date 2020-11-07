Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.10. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48,648.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

