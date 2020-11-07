Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

