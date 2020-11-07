Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVLR. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.23.

NYSE AVLR opened at $169.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.09 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $175.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.78.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $1,781,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,285,250.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,431 shares of company stock worth $20,495,373. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $936,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth $1,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

